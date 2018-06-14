It's official.

Brian Manley will no longer carry the title Interim Austin Police Chief after a unanimous vote by the City Council Thursday morning to approve him as the city's permanent police chief. The agenda item focusing on Manley was spearheaded by City Manager Spencer Cronk June 8.

City Council votes unanimously to appoint Brian Manley as permanent chief of the Austin Police Department. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/vguBw0nVDv — Kalyn Norwood (@KalynNorwood) June 14, 2018

Cronk nominated Manley as the sole candidate for the position and said that Manley has received positive feedback from the Austin community, which has labeled him as a "trustworthy leader."

Manley told Cronk that as chief he would focus on making sure Austin remains one of the safest cities in the country and improving the transparency between the police department and the community.

Manley, 50, who was named interim chief in December 2016 after former Police Chief Art Acevedo departed for Houston, has been with the agency since 1990 and has served in a number of leadership roles in various departments.

He is the first chief in a decade to receive the position after working his way up through the department's ranks.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted their congratulations to Manley after the City Council announcement.

Congratulations to @chief_manley on his unanimous confirmation as @Austin_Police Chief. Here’s to the future my friend, your work and personal ethics is a point of pride for all who know you and work with you. The work is never finished. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 14, 2018

Congratulations @chief_manley being named Chief of the @Austin_Police Well deserved! — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) June 14, 2018

© 2018 KVUE