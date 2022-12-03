Austin-area unemployment sees slight uptick in January 2022

The unemployment rate rose from 2.9% in December 2021 to 3.3% in January 2022, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin metro unemployment rate reversed course in January after months of steadily decreasing but remains close to pre-pandemic levels.

The unemployment rate rose from 2.9% in December 2021 to 3.3% in January 2022, according to updated data released Friday from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Jameson Cardenas with Workforce Solutions Capital Area said the uptick includes those who worked seasonal jobs and are no longer employed.

"We're truthfully a far cry away from where we were when we started the pandemic," Cardenas said.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Saturday that Texas added thousands of more jobs and set a new all-time record for employment. On Friday, he tweeted that the state reached more than 13 million jobs in January.

Texas once again added thousands of more jobs and set a new all-time record for employment.



More Texans have jobs than ever in our state history.



Thanks to the many businesses, large & small, that have created the Texas economic juggernaut.https://t.co/VAIy1hYWPb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 13, 2022

"In the big picture of things, the Austin economy is very strong. We're one of the foremost leaders in terms of the economic recovery, but you know, our labor market is experiencing the same issues as the rest of the country," Cardenas said.

Some of those issues include employers having a hard time finding workers.

This week the city of Austin announced Barton Springs Pool won't be open as much because of a lifeguard shortage and the Austin Animal Shelter is temporarily shutting its doors on Sundays.

Cardenas said there are three big reasons for the staffing shortages in the Austin area. That includes ongoing fear around the pandemic, the need for quality child care, and there's a skills gap for mid-level jobs.

"We have seen the demand increase with workers wanting to be skilled for these positions and also employers looking for that talent," Cardenas said.

With an influx in corporate expansion in the area, Cardenas said there will be even more jobs available.

