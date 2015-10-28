At least 3 catalytic converter thefts reported at Austin airport parking following busy Memorial Day weekend

Affected travelers are asked to contact the Austin Police Department to file a report.

AUSTIN, Texas — As of Tuesday afternoon, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has received at least three stolen catalytic converter complaints in the past 24 hours, all in the economy parking lots.

Affected travelers are asked to contact the Austin Police Department to file a report. Airport and ABIA Parking staff will be assisting the police with their investigation, an airport spokesperson told KVUE.

The spokesperson said the three complaints included:

An email at 7:07 p.m. on Monday night regarding a theft in an economy lot (not in a garage)

A phone call on Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. for Lot D

Another phone call on Tuesday afternoon for a catalytic converter threat out of Lot F.

AUS said ABIA Parking representatives patrol all lots and garages to respond to customers needing assistance and will alert the police if they witness a crime, such as a vehicle theft, in progress. Customers can all APD or Airport Communications at 512-530-2242 if they notice suspicious behavior at the airport.

APD officers are stationed at the airport and an APD office is located on the airport property.

The airport said all parking lots and garages are equipped with CCTV cameras that monitor the operations 24/7.

