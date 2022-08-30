Officials continue search for 'armed and dangerous' inmate accused of using homemade knife to escape from East Texas jail

Charles Spraberry should be considered armed and dangerous, and is wanted or multiple felonies.

CASS COUNTY, Texas — Officials in East Texas are searching for an inmate who escaped from a local jail.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, broke out of the Cass County Jail using a homemade knife around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

The sheriff's office said he jumped a jailer and made his way into the booking area in front of the jail. Police say that he then forced another jailer to open the door to the outside.

He then ran outside the jail. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Cass County deputies were dispatched to the jail, where a perimeter was established.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice track dogs were requested but could not find a solid trail to follow. The U.S. Marshals were also called to assist in the search.

As of Tuesday morning, the Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshals, DPS and Cass County Sheriff's Office and all local law enforcement agencies are working to locate Spraberry.

