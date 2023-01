An investigation is underway after the fire at a vacant strip center at 2013 W. Anderson Lane on Saturday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are investigating after firefighters put out the third fire in a week at a location in North Austin.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at a vacant strip center at 2013 W. Anderson Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The fire is now under control, AFD said.

No other information is available at this time.

