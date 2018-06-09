AUSTIN — As the upcoming season of American Idol approaches, the ABC singing competition television show is heading around the country in search of the next big artist. Thursday, the show came down to the Live Music Capital of the World to see what Austin had to offer.

These open call auditions are happening at the the Palmer Event Center with each singer getting the chance at receiving a "silver ticket" to audition in front of the American Idol judges. The show is traveling the United States from Aug. 25 to Sept. 15.

The show will also stop in Dallas, Plano and Houston. Click here for a full list of stops.

Isabelle Jacobs, an 18-year-old student at St. Edward's University, has been singing all her life. She said music has always been a great outlet for her during tough times.

"I feel like music really creates a connection," Jacobs said. "It's a way I can connect with my family."

Jacob Baggett, also 18, sings at open mic nights around Austin. He said no matter what happens Thursday, he is going to enjoy this experience.

"It empowers me because I feel like music always brings people together," Baggett said. "It always has been known to put the impact on you like, 'Yeah, I feel like I'm doing good.'"

