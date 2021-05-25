Alligator from Louisiana shows up on Padre Island National Seashore

The gator was taken to a nearby rehabilitation facility to "recover from its long journey."

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — That's not something you see everyday.

An alligator apparently made the journey from Louisiana to Malaquite Beach. Officials at the Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) found the gator Monday.

Yesterday we had an unusual visitor on Malaquite Beach! This young American alligator came all the way from Louisiana,... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

PINS posted to Facebook that the young American alligator had tags on its rear feet that indicated it came all the way from Louisiana.

The gator was taken to a nearby rehabilitation facility to "recover from its long journey."

