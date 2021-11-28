x
What was that smell across South Austin Saturday night?

The Austin Fire Department said it had multiple units investigate the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you live in southeast or even South Austin, you may smell something funny in the air, but the Austin Fire Department does not believe people should be concerned.

On Saturday night, the AFD tweeted that although it is not the typical time for the "Luling Effect," it says a little push of southeast wind has brought in the odor that comes from the oil fields in Luling and Lockhart.

It did have multiple units in the area to double check, but says it believes the oil fields are to blame.

