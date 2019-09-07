AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) has announced the expansion of the Curbside Composting Collection Program to approximately 53,000 new Austin households.

Currently, there are about 95,000 homes that receive the curbside composting collection service. The expansion will bring the total to over 148,000 – nearly three-fourths of ARR customers.

Curbside collection will begin the week of Sept. 23 for the new residents.

According to ARR, a recent study showed nearly half of the materials residential customers send to the landfill is compostable. The program collects food scraps, yard trimmings and food-soiled paper, and converts them into nutrient-rich compost.

The program is part of the City of Austin's Zero Waste goal to redirect 90% of materials from landfills by 2040.

“Since the program began, ARR has collected almost 100 million pounds of compostable material in the green carts,” said ARR Interim Director Richard McHale. “As we expand this program to more customers, we keep more compostable material out of area landfills, and make larger strides toward achieving Austin’s Zero Waste Goal.”

Customers included in the curbside composting expansion were notified in the mail in early July informing them of their new service. Customers can also search for their address using the My Schedule web tool at the ARR website.

For more information about curbside composting, a list of educational open houses, resources and instructional videos, click here.

