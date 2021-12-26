x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two people sent to hospital following rollover in Round Rock

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 35, near IKEA.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Two people were injured in a rollover collision in Round Rock on Sunday afternoon, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

RRPD responded to the incident around 1 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35, near IKEA. The two who were injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic was diverted to the frontage road at northbound Exit 256. I-35 was reopened to traffic soon after, officials said.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'I'm looking for love' | 66-year-old Georgetown man buys a billboard in hopes of finding a 'good woman'

Bruce Todd, former City of Austin mayor, dead at 72

Texas This Week: Texas Secretary of State discusses implementation of new elections law

In Other News

Officials investigating report of suspicious package in Cedar Park