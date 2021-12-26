Two people sent to hospital following rollover in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Two people were injured in a rollover collision in Round Rock on Sunday afternoon, according to the Round Rock Police Department.
RRPD responded to the incident around 1 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35, near IKEA. The two who were injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Traffic was diverted to the frontage road at northbound Exit 256. I-35 was reopened to traffic soon after, officials said.
