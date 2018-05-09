ROUND ROCK, Texas — An 18 wheeler struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 35 near Grand Avenue Parkway, DPS officials have told KVUE.
The auto-pedestrian crash near Round Rock has caused southbound traffic of Interstate 35 to be shut down, according to Round Rock police. It happened in the 16200 block of I-35 near Grand Avenue Parkway, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
Round Rock PD said southbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Hesters Crossing Road. Texas DPS officials are headed to the scene. TxDOT said the lanes would be closed for some time.
DPS is investigating the crash.
