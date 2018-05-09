ROUND ROCK, Texas — An 18 wheeler struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 35 near Grand Avenue Parkway, DPS officials have told KVUE.

The auto-pedestrian crash near Round Rock has caused southbound traffic of Interstate 35 to be shut down, according to Round Rock police. It happened in the 16200 block of I-35 near Grand Avenue Parkway, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic Update: All southbound traffic is being diverted off IH 35 at Hesters Crossing per Travis County's request as they work a major accident. #rrtraffic — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) September 5, 2018

Round Rock PD said southbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Hesters Crossing Road. Texas DPS officials are headed to the scene. TxDOT said the lanes would be closed for some time.

Traffic update: Southbound I-35 main lanes will be closed for a while at Grand Avenue Pkwy due to a crash. Traffic detoured to the frontage road. #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) September 5, 2018

DPS is investigating the crash.

