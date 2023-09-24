Vanek and her hiking partner split up on Mount of the Holy Cross, and she was never seen again. A newly discovered clue might explain what happened on that fall day.

And it tells him something else: That on that day, 18 years ago, the difference between life and death was 10 minutes in time and 100 feet in distance.

It tells him the assumption made during the original search – that Vanek, out of food and water and possibly suffering from altitude sickness, likely headed west after getting lost – was wrong.

He said it gives him confidence that he now knows what happened was a tragic accident and not the result of something untoward.

Instead, a father and son, hiking in an area where almost no one ventures north of the summit of Mount of the Holy Cross, came upon it, recognized it might be important, snapped some photos and alerted authorities. It took two trips for searchers to find it again, and it took forensic work to determine that it was, indeed, Vanek's left boot, purchased the day before the hike.

The Sorrel Asystec with a black rubber sole, its leather upper shredded by the time and the elements, might have laid propped up on that boulder until the sun, wind and the unforgiving freeze-and-thaw cycle at 11,700 feet returned what was left of it to the earth.

Then came the discovery of the boot – the first clue ever discovered to what happened on that brisk fall day.

Not a hiking pole or a piece of her backpack or the wrapper of her last energy bar.

The largest search in state history, carried out over eight days by more than 800 volunteers on foot and in the air, failed to unearth a single clue of what happened to her.

They separated near the summit, and nobody ever saw her again.

The woman’s name was Michelle Vanek. She was 35, a wife and mother of four. On Sept. 24, 2005, she and a family friend attempted to summit her first 14er, the rugged and unforgiving Mount of the Holy Cross.

After 18 years of wondering – of questions whose answers remained frustratingly out of reach – a weather-beaten hiking boot tucked against a boulder in the wilderness south of Vail might finally have solved the mystery of a woman who vanished without a trace.

Chapter 2 : The wrong trail

Vanek and her husband, Ben, had known her hiking partner and his wife for about a decade. They had socialized as couples a handful of times each year, sometimes going out to dinner as a foursome. Ben Vanek and the other man went to a Rockies game together in September 2005, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office’s report on the incident, obtained by 9NEWS.

That was around the time Michelle Vanek and the other man were finalizing plans to finally tackle a 14er – something they’d been discussing for more than a year. She was a marathoner and worked out almost daily but had never climbed one of Colorado’s signature peaks. He had climbed 38 of the state’s 58 mountains reaching at least 14,000 feet above sea level.

After considering other possibilities, the man suggested Mount of the Holy Cross, elevation 14,007.

Hikers hoping to reach the summit of the mountain, where snow-filled cracks form a cross, have two choices. They can take the Half Moon Trail, which is the standard route known as the Northeast Ridge. Or they can take the Fall Creek Trail heading straight south, then climb up the Notch Mountain Trail, which starts near treeline and cuts back-and-forth on the way to a stone shelter at 13,224 feet. From there, climbers follow a looping route around the south side of the mountain – climbing over three 13ers in the process – before reaching the summit.

It's known as the Halo Route.

“The Halo Route is a lot more difficult,” said Beebe, who has climbed Mount of the Holy Cross more than a dozen times. “It's not an easy mountain. It is a long hike … and it's a lot of elevation gain and loss and then regained, and by the end of the day, by the time you come out, you're tired.”

Both routes begin at trailheads in the Half Moon Campground.

Around 6:30 that Saturday morning, after Vanek and her hiking partner pulled into the campground parking lot in her silver Toyota Sequioa, there was confusion. Vanek’s hiking partner later told investigators that they walked around the parking lot but could find only one trailhead, according to the incident report.

“At the time, the Forest Service was putting in a new set of port-a-potties,” Beebe said. “And so there was a lot of construction going on. And there were some piles of dirt that were in front of the trailhead that goes up the Northeast Ridge.”

By then, Vanek was complaining of a headache – a possible sign of altitude sickness. She had some Excedrin, according to the report, and they headed out on the only trail they could find. It was the trail leading to the Halo Route.

When they reached the cutoff to the Notch Mountain Trail, the man had Vanek pull out a map. That’s when they realized then they were on the wrong trail, but they decided they didn’t have time to turn around and still make the summit.

They pushed on, climbing the switchbacks up the slope until they reached a small stone hut built in the 1930s.

A frigid wind ripped across the rocky terrain, and they spent about 10 or 15 minutes in the shelter, warming.