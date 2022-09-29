PUC adopts more rules for power companies prepping for extreme weather

Starting next year, power generators and transmission companies will have to consider temperature standards for ten different areas across Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Companies involved with making and transporting electricity in Texas will have more rules to follow when preparing for extreme temperatures.

Power generators and transmission entities will need to consider certain minimum and maximum temperatures in their winter and summer preparations. Companies must also consider and prepare for wind chill in their areas of operation.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) will set those temperature standards for ten different areas across the state.

Commissioners with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) adopted the changes today in a public meeting.

This stems from the deadly Feb. 2021 winter storm when at least 246 people died. At the time, ERCOT cut power to millions because the electric grid could not handle the demand.

The natural gas supply dropped as wellheads froze, wind turbines stopped due to snow and ice buildup, and power plants' equipment failed to operate in the extreme cold.

Temperatures remained in single digits for days.

Following the storm, the PUC told companies to upgrade equipment to include winter weatherization such as heat tracing, insulation and windbreaks.

The KVUE Defenders reported many companies may still not be ready to handle another extreme winter weather emergency.

PUC Commissioners hired Ascenttra, Inc. to review and analyze nearly 700 emergency operations plans (EOP).

The EOPs filed came from electric utilities, power generation companies, municipally-owned utilities, electric cooperatives and retail electric providers.

Ascenttra analyzed the information on a 10-point scale. The average score for EOP content was 7.33.

Only 23% of the EOPs included drill procedures with "sufficient details," the report showed.

The new rules approved by the PUC Thursday will not go into effect for this winter season. It will start for summer 2023 weather emergency operation plans.

