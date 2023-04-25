Texas colleges forced to embrace ChatGPT while addressing plagiarism concerns

Example video title will go here for this video

The University of Texas, University of Houston and Austin Community College are finding ways to integrate the app into coursework instead of banning it.

ChatGPT became available to the public in November 2022, but it's already taking the world by storm. No matter how old you are, the intelligence of cutting-edge technology is shocking.

Ask it almost anything and you will get what seems like a well-thought-out answer. The chatbot can have a conversation, create art or even write an essay.

This new wave of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) can be academia's best friend or worst enemy. There are a lot of options, but ChatGPT is now the fastest growing app of all time and it's easy to use.

Some Texas universities and colleges are adjusting coursework and policies to embrace the growing popularity of ChatGPT amid plagiarism concerns.

"There will have to be at least some updates to [our] academic integrity policy, some greater definitions, perhaps helping students understand what plagiarism is, what collusion is, how to cite sources appropriately," ACC Vice Chancellor Gaye Lynn Scott said.

Austin Community College , on the other hand, is looking into updating its academic integrity policy.

"There was a time when faculty members didn't want their students going online to get information, right? That's all past," Morgan said.

University of Houston math professor and Vice Provost Dr. Jeff Morgan said the university doesn't plan on changing its policies either.

"It's already been improper to have somebody else write your essay," Markman said. "This somebody else is just an AI system, and so it still violates all of the policies that we have on the books."

Markman said UT does not plan on changing honor code policies but instead will give professors the option to ban ChatGPT or utilize it in coursework.

"I gave it questions I might ask on an undergraduate exam in cognitive science, and you know what? It did OK," Markman said.

The innovative technology has colleges and universities reevaluating lesson plans. UT Vice Provost and psychology professor Art Markman said he is excited about what he calls a tool. But he made it clear to his students that using it for unauthorized coursework is cheating after the bot did pretty well on an exam.

"This gives you a nice first draft of some fresh idea, like ideas to use in your code," senior Tushar Kohli said.

One student said he sometimes uses it for his math homework. Even while on the UT campus getting video to tell this story, we found a club using ChatGPT for coding.

The new Generative Pre-trained Transformer, or GPT, has already made its way into the academic system.

All three higher education system spokespersons said one thing is for sure: they cannot outright ban the use of ChatGPT and other AI like it.

Morgan said the chatbot is brilliant, but it doesn't know everything.

"It took my midterm and my sophomore-level linear algebra class, and it got about a 50%," Morgan said.

Morgan is using that flaw to incorporate ChatGPT into his linear algebra coursework.

"I'm going to ask the questions and get answers from ChatGPT," Morgan said. "Instead of asking students to solve these problems, I'm going to ask them to analyze what ChatGPT has given as answers and tell me whether those answers are correct or not and why."

Scott said some professors at ACC said one way to address plagiarism is to have students write in the classroom more. But there are also ways to use the app to improve writing.

"You could bring an AI-generated essay into the room and ask students to make it better, to critique it, to find its strengths and weaknesses," Scott said.

When signing up, Open AI, which invented the bot, warns you it occasionally generates incorrect, misleading or biased content.

"ChatGPT doesn't have that reflective capacity, so it doesn't actually recognize that it said one thing and then, a minute later, it wrote something that was completely the opposite of that," Markman said.

Markman said the app learning from a large data set and incorporates feedback from users over time. So its creation of text, images and videos will only improve – but Markman said he isn't too focused on students plagiarizing using the chatbot.