Where to get CPR-certified in Central Texas

Here's a list of where you can get CPR-certified in the Central Texas area.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the possibility of having an obstruction occur in your windpipe or throat, it's important to be certified in CPR to prepare yourself for any situation you may be in.

The Red Cross offers a variety of courses to help residents learn how to save the lives of the people around them. They offer purely online or in-person classes, and a hybrid model for whichever learning style fits your life best.

Here is a list of all the available classes in the Austin area.

AHA is the leading resource in resuscitation science, education and training in the country. The organization offers courses in the many different forms of CPR, including how to effectively and properly perform the maneuvers on adults and children, and emergency cardiovascular care.

They offer different courses depending on if you're a healthcare professional, member of the general public, a student or none of the above. Find the right course for you and your goals here.

The different medical groups in the area offer courses certified from the AHA and Red Cross at different points in the year and month, but there are more offerings directly from both organizations.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) offers courses to residents that would like to learn CPR from the professionals in the field. The course will allow those interested to be certified in both CPR and first aid.

Fill out an interest form for the course here.

A list of the various courses that ATCEMS teaches to the public can be found here.

Williamson County EMS (WCEMS) offers courses to residents that would like to learn CPR from the professionals in the field. WCEMS is an official AHA BLS Training Center and offers courses for anyone, ranging from medical professionals to those that have never learned about CPR before.

Find a course from their list and register on their online calendar here.