Texas WIC provides resources for moms who are breastfeeding

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) is providing resources to support moms and pregnant women who want to meet their breastfeeding goals.

“From the start of your pregnancy through your child’s fifth birthday, Texas WIC is here for you every step of the way,” said Amanda Hovis, nutrition education and clinic services director for Texas WIC. “Pregnant women in Texas wanting nutrition advice, moms looking for breastfeeding support and families with young children are encouraged to apply for WIC to help give their children a healthy start to life.”

With August being National Breastfeeding Month, Texas WIC wants to share the benefits behind breastmilk. According to Texas WIC, providing breastmilk to your baby can help protect them from illnesses and allergies because of the ingredients and antibodies it contains.

There are also some benefits for moms who breastfeed. Breastfeeding can help lower their risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and even some cancers, according to Texas WIC.

Texas WIC has a support hotline, along with peer counselors, consultants and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes for moms. Those who qualify can also receive a free breast pump and pumping supplies from Texas WIC.

WIC also provides benefits to not just moms but families with children younger than five. This includes dads, foster parents, guardians or grandparents. For more information or to apply, head to the Texas WIC website or call 1-800-942-3678.