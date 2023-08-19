Peoples Rx Pharmacy to pay $200K for alleged DEA violation

Peoples Rx Pharmacy said it will continue to improve the company's recordkeeping and compliance program through regular training of staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based Peoples Rx Pharmacy has agreed to pay $200,000 to resolve allegations it sold common cough medicine requiring a prescription without doctor approval.

The investigation began in June of last year after a routine inspection by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Filings with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas show the claims are only allegations that have not been proven.

A release from the pharmacy said the DEA found no evidence of those claims.

“Regarding the oversight in completing the annual self-certification required to sell over-the-counter pseudoephedrine products, Peoples Rx uses a secondary screening tool in its point-of-sale system that helps prevent the improper sale of these products and keeps complete records of the sales, which indicated that there were no irregular or questionable purchases of those products during the time period at issue,” the pharmacy said in a statement.

Peoples Rx Pharmacy said it will continue to improve the company's recordkeeping and compliance program through regular training of staff.

“Peoples Rx has taken steps and will continue to improve its recordkeeping and compliance program through additional training of staff and by adding an inspection role to ensure the proper paperwork is being completed fully and accurately in compliance with the protocols required by the DEA,” said a Peoples Rx Pharmacy spokesperson.