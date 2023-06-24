Experts warn which medications don't mix well with the heat

Common medications like ibuprofen and Adderall can lead to heat sensitivity and an increased risk of sunburn and rashes.

AUSTIN, Texas — Summer is a great time to get active outdoors and practice a healthy lifestyle. But health experts are warning if you take any medications or supplements, be aware of the dangers heat and sun can pose to your health.

Common medications and supplements can cause harmful interactions. Dr. Jodie Pepin, Harbor Health’s clinical pharmacy program director and a clinical assistant professor of pharmacy at the University of Texas at Austin, said beta blockers, decongestants and some ADHD medicines can cause an increased risk of heat sensitivity, not allowing the body to cool itself properly.

"They can limit the amount of blood flow to your skin, so it prevents the body from cooling off. Also, there are some other mechanisms that the drugs can do that actually won't let your body cool down. So when it's really high like that, you get heat trapped inside of you and it can be really dangerous for temperatures going up, and it can have bad sequelae from this," said Pepin.

Some solutions for those who take these medications are limiting your time and exposure in the sun, staying in the shade and getting inside with air conditioning. Don't stay out in the heat for long periods of time and wear loose-fitted clothing. Symptoms that should tell you it's time go inside include feeling lightheaded, dizziness, headaches and sweaty, red skin.

Next, laxatives and some diabetes medicines can cause an increased risk of dehydration.

"There are certain medications such as laxatives, diuretics and some diabetes medications that increase your fluid losses. So when you're losing extra fluid and you're not replacing that, you become dehydrated," said Pepin.

This can cause symptoms such as headache, fatigue, drowsiness and dizziness. Pepin said it's important for those on these medications to stay extra hydrated.

"If you're on any of these medications, drink more water than you normally would like, almost double the amount of water that you really would, to prevent these things from happening," stated Pepin.

Lastly, NSAIDS like ibuprofen and naproxen, antihistamines, St. John’s Wort and vitamin B6 can lead to an increased risk of sunburn and rashes. This can lead to photosensitivity reaction.

"What photosensitivity means is that you are more at risk for severe sunburns and rashes. So there are a lot of antibiotics that cause these photosensitivity reactions. The class of medications, pain relievers, including ibuprofen or Advil, and antihistamines can also do that," said Pepin.

It's advised if you're on any of these medications, you want to apply sunscreen often and reapply because you're sweating and those sunscreens don't last as long.

If you do have any questions or concerns about any medications that you're taking, Pepin said to always ask your pharmacist.

"I like to tell my patients about these three ways that you can be affected in the heat and how to prevent them, and so any questions whatsoever about risk or if your medications are involved in these sort of reactions, just ask your pharmacist," said Pepin.

