Mayday Health pops up in Bastrop one year after Roe v. Wade overturned

The nonprofit provides information about abortion pills, emergency contraception and birth control.

BASTROP, Texas — It's been one year since Mayday Health opened its doors to provide information on how to access safe abortion pills.

The nonprofit launched on June 24, 2022, in Bastrop, the same day Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“Since the fall of Roe, millions of pregnant people have been left without access to the abortion care they need and live in fear about accessing abortion pills online. Mayday is here to provide simple, clear information on how people can still get the abortions they need in a safe, secure way – in all 50 states,” said board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Jennifer Lincoln, Mayday executive director. “When Roe vs. Wade fell, only one in 10 Americans knew that abortion pills were safe and accessible. Fighting misinformation is as or more important as fighting the laws themselves. Regardless of what any judge in any state does, Mayday will never stop spreading the message that abortion pills are safe and accessible, no matter where you live.”

Mayday Health plans to be up all day Friday and Saturday with posters and QR codes that will provide people with information on where they can access birth control, emergency contraception and abortion pills, no matter where they live.

"We wanted to do was show people that even in Texas, there's still a way a get abortion pills by mail so you can have a safe self-managed abortion at home. And while you may not be able to get abortion pills at our store, you can go to our website, Mayday Health, which is open 24, seven," said Lincoln.

For more information about Mayday Health visit its website.