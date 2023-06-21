Central Texans finds 'zen' on International Yoga Day

Yogis at PURE Yoga Texas in Downtown Austin met for a 6 a.m. hot yoga class to start their Wednesday with a sweat.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, you can find your inner peace through International Yoga Day.

Whether you're looking to clear your mind or work on your flexibility, yoga is an option for all ages.

Jeff Chen is the owner of PURE Yoga Texas and has been an instructor for over a decade.

"Our energy levels are the highest in the morning, so starting your day to burn off some of that energy will start your day right," Chen said.

Chen said taking yoga classes can prompt people to be more focused, clear-minded and productive when going about their day.

PURE Yoga Texas offers hot yoga, Mysore-style ashtanga practice and hot yoga HIIT (high-intensity interval training), among other classes. Hot yoga goes up to 105 degrees in the room with humidity.

Chen said by by practicing yoga and getting physically active, you can increase your metabolic rate and walk out feeling like a million bucks.

"There is ton of science about sauna therapy, hot tub therapy and working out in a hot space. What we do scientifically is elevate our bodies core temperatures. It triggers our immune system, cardiovascular system, endocrine system – it is great to work your body, from inside out," Chen said.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility; can help with back pain relief; and relaxes you, which can help with sleeping patterns.

"By practicing yoga, one of the things we get is the mental benefits. How to go from many thoughts to one. It's just you, yourself, in the mirror. It's really good for your mental health," Chen said.

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube