This North Texas town just approved free healthcare for all residents

City manager Brooks Williams says the plan will provide mental and physical healthcare that provide "convenience, consistency and efficiency" at no cost to residents

Example video title will go here for this video

FERRIS, Texas — The city of Ferris, southeast of Dallas, has announced a unanimous approval for residents to receive free healthcare.

According to city manager Brooks Williams, funding for the "Access For All" solution won't come from taxpayers or Ferris' general fund. Instead, it'll be paid for with funding from the federal government's American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

In a presentation to the Ferris City Council on Monday night, Williams detailed how healthcare could be improved for the city by using mobile and virtual healthcare services.

The city plans to partner with MD Health Pathways, a team of doctors, nurses and caretakers. That team will work with local EMA providers, fire stations, social services, faith-based groups and physicians to work on the "Access For All Program."

Williams said the program will offer "convenience, consistency, and efficiency through a combination of telehealth, cloud-based data management, mobile healthcare team deployment, low-cost essential medication delivery, and patient advocacy.”

He also said "Access for All" is not a government-run program. Instead, it won't use insurance or interfere with the doctor-patient relationship.

"We are determined to not violate the free market of healthcare," Williams said, "but we are also focused on local solutions that meet the needs of our citizens."