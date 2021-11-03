CVS announces 74 more stores will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Texas

Locally, Williamson County is on the list.

DALLAS — CVS Health will soon offer COVID-19 vaccinations at 74 additional stores throughout Texas, the company announced Thursday.

These locations add to the 106 stores that are already administering vaccines. This brings to the total number of CVS Pharmacy locations administering vaccines to 180 in Texas.

The company said it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible people as early as Sunday, March 14. In a news release, CVS said appointments for the latest allocation of doses will become available for booking Saturday, March 13.

Phase 1A and 1B are currently underway in Texas. Last week, President Joe Biden and the federal government expanded eligibility to educators and workers at schools and child care facilities.

On Wednesday, officials with the state health department announced Phase 1C will expand vaccine eligibility to Texans who are 50 and above beginning March 15.

People must register prior to receiving their vaccine at CVS.com or using the CVS Pharmacy app. Those who don't have internet access can call the CVS Customer Service line at 800-746-7287.

CVS said walk-ins are not allowed.

The company said the list of specific stores offering the vaccine will be available online as stores receive shipments and appointments become available.

The following counties in Texas have CVS Pharmacies participating in the vaccination program: Anderson, Angelina, Bexar, Brazoria, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Harris, Hidalgo, Jim Wells, Johnson, Lubbock, McLennan, Montgomery, Smith, Tarrant, and Williamson.

CVS said as more supply becomes available it will expand to more store locations in the state. Supply for the expanded rollout in the state is sourced from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The 180 vaccination sites in Texas are among nearly 1,2000 locations throughout the country administering shots.