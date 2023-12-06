Health experts share how to catch flights, not COVID-19 this summer

Dr. Dara Kass with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said COVID-19 is now part of the normal circulating viruses that are in our life, like the flu.

AUSTIN, Texas — When traveling this summer, we should all aim to bring home souvenirs, not germs.

While the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, the virus hasn't gone away completely and you can still be exposed to it during your travels.

COVID-19 remains a leading cause of death for Americans, and thousands of people are still hospitalized daily due to the virus. Because of that, officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recommend that everyone is up to date with the most recent COVID-19 vaccine.

"Especially traveling this summer, maybe going to summer camp, maybe going and seeing friends and family on a break from work, it's critically important that they are as protected as they can be. And that means stay up to date with vaccines," said Dr. Dara Kass, regional director of the HHS.

Kass said if you're not feeling well or you have a cough or fever, stay away from family and friends who are vulnerable. If you test positive for COVID-19, find out if you're eligible for the oral antiviral medication, Paxlovid.

It's also advised that you keep a couple of COVID-19 tests in your home, as guidelines are changing less frequently. The most recent change applies to those 65 and older.

"If you are over 65 or immunocompromised and you did get that up to date vaccine after September of 2022, but it's been more than four months – which for a lot of people, it has been – you're eligible for a second booster if you want it," Kass said. "That's really it. Just make sure that you've been vaccinated since September and then maybe twice if you're over 65 or immunocompromised."

If you're going to see someone this summer who is especially vulnerable – for instance, if they are on chemotherapy or have had an organ transplant – it's advised to test yourself before you see them, no matter how you feel, to make sure you're not harboring an unexpected COVID-19 infection.

"If you aren't feeling well and the test is negative, you can still wear a mask around them because you may have a different virus and it would just not be a good idea, if you're still going to see them, to give them that virus. Or you can stay home until you're feeling better," Kass said.

Overall, make sure that you're up to date with vaccines, have tests in your house and mask up if you're not feeling well. Kass said COVID-19 is now part of the normal circulating viruses that are in our life, much like the flu or pneumonia.

It's important to make sure we're prepared for getting sick, but we can still go about our business of going back to school and work and taking vacations.

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube