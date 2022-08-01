Nomi Health COVID-19 testing site closes early Saturday due to weather, capacity issues

Nomi Health will reopen the Burger Stadium location on Monday morning at 8 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — A mass COVID-19 testing site at the Toney Burger Activity Center will close early on Saturday due to weather and capacity issues.

The Nomi Health-run testing center was scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Around 9:30 a.m., Austin ISD said the site had nearly reached capacity and will cease operating for the day after those already in line get tested.

“Please don’t head to Burger for a test if you’re not already there,” Austin ISD said.

Our patner Nomi Health at the Burger Activity Center has nearly reached capacity, and will cease operating for the day after they test those already in line.



❗️Please don't head to Burger for a test if you're not already there. ❗️ — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) January 15, 2022

In a statement, a spokesperson for Nomi Health said the site experienced a late start due to wind advisories and weather delays.

“We will be serving the people in line currently, but have stopped the line and will close early today,” the spokesperson said.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible on Saturday after a cold front pushed through Central Texas. Strong winds and dry air have provided an elevated fire risk.