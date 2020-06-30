Minor League Baseball 2020 season canceled

Major League teams won't be providing players to their Minor League affiliates.

There will be no Minor League Baseball in 2020, the league announced Tuesday, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league said Major League Baseball will not be providing its affiliated minor league teams with players for 2020.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O'Conner in a statement. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

MLB already had told clubs to retain expanded 60-player pools, of which 30 players can be active during the first two weeks of the season starting in late July.

The announcement comes as MLB is preparing to begin "spring training" Wednesday ahead of a 60-game season that starts on July 24.

New safety protocols will be in place to protect players and managers including multiple testings per week with frequent temperature checks. Players and managers will also be required to wear masks while in the dugout.

Without spectators buying tickets to watch games, Major League players will receive 37% of their full-season salary.

Some players have already said they will opt out of the 2020 season.

