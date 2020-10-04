AUSTIN, Texas — Matthew and Camille McConaughey donated masks to essential workers in the Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department Friday morning.

On Instagram, Camille shared a video of them dropping off boxes of masks to APD officers.

In the caption, Camille McConaughey announced she and her husband teamed up with Bethenny Frankel's disaster relief organization Bstrong and nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to provide help to first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are passionate about helping first responders from our hometown Austin - Texas, Louisiana and nationwide as we combat this national pandemic. #thisisacrisis," Camille McConaughey wrote. "We will not go quietly. We will #BStrong"

According to the Bstrong website, BStrong GEM works directly with manufacturers to ensure the necessary medical equipment is sent to people and hospitals across the nation. The organization has committed to providing supplies for up to 250 hospitals nationwide.

Others involved in the same initiative include Ellen Degeneres, Billy Joel, and Bill and Tracey Marshall.

"Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus," Camille McConaughey said.

Matthew McConaughey has also voiced social distancing public service announcements for the City of Austin and hosted virtual bingo for seniors at a Round Rock senior living community.

