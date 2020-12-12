Here's what the vaccine distribution process could look like in the coming days, after FDA authorization

What will it take for the vaccine to be transported from drug manufacturers and carefully distributed across the country?

Once a COVID-19 vaccine receives authorization from the FDA, here's what could happen within the first 24 hours:

Pfizer will begin coordinating with state officials to immediately launch the delivery process.

Where will the vaccines come from?

According to Pfizer, most of the doses will ship from Kalamazoo, Michigan, as well as Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

How will they be transported?

Doses will be loaded into trucks, moved to airports and shipped by planes to places across the country.

According to the International Air Transport Association, more than 8,000 flights will be needed to carry and transport the vaccine around the world.

Then, with the help of FedEx and UPS, the doses will be delivered by ground. Leaders with both companies have spoken publicly about their confidence in taking on the task.

How will the doses stay cool during transport?

Pfizer will use GPS-enabled thermal sensors to track the location and temperature of each vaccine shipment.

American Airlines, United Airlines, FedEx and UPS all have plans in place to help monitor the temperature of each shipment as well.

When will the doses arrive?

Utilizing road and air travel, Pfizer expects to be able to get the product to any point of use within two days.