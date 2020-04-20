TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: The related video was published on April 17.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced that the Texas National Guard will be mobilizing more than 1,200 personnel for COVID-19 testing teams.

"The State of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capabilities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State of access to the resources they need," Abbott said.

Twenty-five teams of soldiers, medical professionals and support staff will provide medical testing to numerous parts of Texas. The first two teams will be deployed to Fredericksburg and Floresville, Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will assess which locations the remaining 23 teams will go to. The teams will consist of 11 medical professionals and support staff as well as 34 soldiers.

The current testing capability is 150 people per day at each location.

"COVID-19 testing is a crucial mission in our fight against this virus," said Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of Texas. "We are proud to support our partners [Texas Division of Emergency Management] and DSHS in bringing this critical capacity to areas in need of medical support."

Gov. Abbott activated the Texas Military Department in March to serve communities, manufacture protection equipment, conduct COVID-19 tests and assist food banks to distribute food.

Over 2,500 Guardsmen are assisting Texans.

"I am grateful for the dedication of our Guardsmen as they continue to serve their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response," Abbott said.

