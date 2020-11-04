AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin couple was discharged from Dell Seton Medical Center on Friday after battling COVID-19.

Jose Tapia and Maria Zamora were reunited with each other on Friday, April 10, after spending a week in the ICU and later being quarantined in separate rooms.

Dell Seton physicians, nurses, security and other staff lined the halls to cheer on the couple as they reunited with one another.

Just outside the hospital, Tapia said "they're heroes, all of them heroes," referring to the hospital staff who cared for the couple.

