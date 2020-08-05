AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 virus can strike anyone, but a KVUE analysis of data reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services shows which age group has been most likely to test positive for the virus and which group was most likely to die from it.

The state health department studied nearly 11,500 of the roughly 34,000 cases of COVID-19 in Texas and found that people between age 20 and 60 were more likely to test positive for the virus than young or older Texans.

Looking at the age breakdown for the number of confirmed cases, roughly 1,800 cases were reported in the 20 to 29 age group; 2,100 cases for ages 30 to 39; 2,200 cases in the 40 to 49 age group; and 2,100 cases for ages 50 to 59.

Data for Texans aged 60 and older includes 1,500 cases between ages 60 and 69, 677 for ages 70-79 and 538 cases for the 80-plus age group.

RELATED: Front-line work during pandemic falls on women, minorities

The analysis looked at the ethnicity for those who developed the virus: 3.9% of those with the virus were Asian; blacks accounted for 15.6%; Hispanics 37.4% and whites 28.1%. About 14% of the cases weren’t categorized by ethnicity.

Regarding the death rate among Texas age groups: 180 people who died were age 80 and older; 83 deaths in the 70 to 79 age group; 97 deaths in the 60 to 69 age group; and 46 deaths between ages 50 and 59. The state reported fewer deaths among Texans below the age of age 50.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Gregory, Travis McMichael charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery: GBI

One dead after being struck by airplane at Austin airport

'I don't think he has long.' Ascension nurse behind viral COVID-19 photo speaks out