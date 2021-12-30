CDC urges travelers to avoid taking cruises, regardless of vaccination status

HOUSTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking travelers to avoid taking cruises, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC updated their COVID-19 Travel Health Notice status from Level 3 to Level 4 on Thursday. The change reflects the increases in COVID cases onboard cruise ships since the development of the omicron variant.
CDC said that if you do travel on a cruise ship to make sure you are fully vaccinated and to get a booster dose if you are eligible.
Key information for cruise ship travelers
Under Level 4, here is what the CDC recommends:
- Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.
- Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.
- The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.
- Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported on cruise ships.
- If you travel on a cruise ship, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel and get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if you are eligible.
- People who go on a cruise should get tested 1–3 days before their trip and 3–5 days after their trip, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms.
- Along with testing, passengers who are not fully vaccinated should self-quarantine for a full 5 days after cruise travel.
- People on cruise ships should wear a mask to keep their nose and mouth covered when in shared spaces. While CDC is exercising its enforcement discretion under CDC’s Mask Order to not require that persons wear a mask under certain circumstances on board foreign-flagged cruise ships subject to the Temporary Extension & Modification of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO), including onboard cruise ships choosing to follow the requirements of the CSO on a voluntary basis, individual cruise lines may require travelers (passengers and crew) to wear masks on board the ship.