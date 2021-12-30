CDC urges travelers to avoid taking cruises, regardless of vaccination status

The change reflects the increases in COVID cases onboard cruise ships since the development of the omicron variant.

The CDC updated their COVID-19 Travel Health Notice status from Level 3 to Level 4 on Thursday. The change reflects the increases in COVID cases onboard cruise ships since the development of the omicron variant.

CDC said that if you do travel on a cruise ship to make sure you are fully vaccinated and to get a booster dose if you are eligible.

Key information for cruise ship travelers

Under Level 4, here is what the CDC recommends: