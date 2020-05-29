Austin mayor extends city's stay home orders until June 15

The extended order accommodates changes for new re-openings that were allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide orders issued on May 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced an extension to the city's "Stay Home, work Safe Order" until June 15, coinciding with Travis County's parallel order.

The order was set to expire on Saturday, May 30, at midnight. According to the City, the extension continues most of the provisions from the previous order, including mandates to stay at home except for allowed outings, avoid gatherings, practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

The extended order accommodates changes for new reopenings that were allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide orders issued on May 18.

The City is still prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

“With this extended Order, the City is doing everything the law allows to keep our community as safe as possible, to give the governor’s reopening of the economy the greatest chance of succeeding and being sustained and to retain for our community the ability we each have as individuals to make choices that seek to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed,” said Mayor Adler.