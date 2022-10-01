Local COVID-19 hospitalizations triple in two weeks

The number of patients in intensive care units has also doubled in the same period.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to local COVID-19 data obtained Monday, Jan. 10, the Austin area is seeing a sharp increase in hospitalizations and patients in intensive care.

As of Monday, around 564 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Trauma Service Area O (TSA O), which includes Travis, Hays, Williamson and Bastrop counties, among others.

That number marks a 65-person increase from Sunday, an 87% increase from a week ago and more than triple from two weeks ago.

Pediatric patients in the hospital also jumped over the weekend. Around 23 pediatrics patents were reported Monday, up from 12-17 last week.

Additionally, patients on ventilators also increased by 64 on Monday, up from 23-30 last week. As of Monday, hospital bed availability in the area is around 15%.

According to Monday's data, there are also around 137 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) around the area. That's up eight people from Sunday, 78% from a week ago and more than double from two weeks ago. As far as ICU beds, around 10% are available in the area.

Statewide, hospitalizations hit 10,000 people for the first time since September 2021. As of Monday, there were 10,417 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals. That's up 5.5% from Sunday, 48% from a week ago and 230% from a month ago.

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data Jan. 10, 2022 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9