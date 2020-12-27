Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Dec. 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 27 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 26,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 26,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 48,208 cases have been reported and at least 531 people have died. At least 43,205 people have recovered from the virus. On Dec. 26, 415 new cases were reported in the county. Hays County: At least 9,175 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 122 people have died. At least 7,625 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 18,568 cases have been reported in the county and at least 194 people have died. At least 16,892 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 23 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

Updates:

9 a.m. – City of Austin walk-in utility payment centers will temporarily close to the public in response to the city entering Stage 5. Customers who pay their utility bills at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes or by mail.

Effective Monday, Dec. 28, the North Utility Customer Care Center at 8716 Research Blvd, Suite 115, and the new South Utility Customer Care Center at 1901 W. William Cannon Dr. will close. The Rosewood Zaragosa Utility Customer Care Center at 2800 Webberville Road, Suite 110, which has been closed since March 18, will remain closed.

Click here for more information about payment options.

