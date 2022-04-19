CapMetro riders sound off on the relaxed mask use policy

"It is very important that we also look after each other, you know, work as a team," said one rider.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hours after a federal judge struck down mask requirements at transportation hubs, many public and private agencies began changing their mask-use policies. Locally, Capital Metro announced they'll no longer require masks but some riders are still unsure about the newly relaxed policy.

Following the announcement from the @TSA yesterday, masks are now optional on all #CapMetro services. pic.twitter.com/x6UJK8QQxc — CapMetro (@CapMetroATX) April 19, 2022

That includes Gloria Mangas, 63, who has relied on public transportation for decades.

"Since 1990, as I've seen, a lot of changes, a lot of good stuff," said Mangas.

While many of those changes continue rolling into her life, Mangas says she's glad this time she has a choice.

And she's not the only one.

"The driver [told] me, oh, you don't have to wear the mask anymore," said rider Josue Martinez. "I was like, ok, I took it out for a second but then I [said,] no, I'd prefer to wear it, you know, for extra precaution."

Mangas echoed that sentiment.

"I will be wearing my mask on the bus as precaution," she said. The North Lamar Transit Center had many other riders who agreed with Mangas and Martinez.

"I'm just going to continue to wear my mask and continue to safeguard myself," said daily bus rider John Smith.

While some were more than happy to continue choosing to wear masks, others said mask-use is a routine that people need time to change.

"I feel like some people are used to wearing a mask just to wear it, and then some people don't really care," said Alondra Gutierrez. "Sometimes I wear a mask, but sometimes I don't," she added.

Still, others feel COVID-19s status as an ongoing pandemic, according to the World Health Organization, has a propensity to surge when safety precautiosn are relaxed. Those flareups has some riders skeptical.

"Everybody removes their mask," said Mangas. "What happens when a couple of days later, a couple of weeks later, we get back on the red."

For his part, Martinez says he's keeping a close eye on places around the world that have relaxed their mask-use policies.

"You can see China right now, you know, after everything they went through their lockdown, I mean, again," said Martinez. "It's sad."

Even though Gloria is sticking with her routine, for now, she acknowledges everyone will do what feels right to them.

"It's up to the individual to decide on that," said Mangas. "It is very important that we also look after each other, you know, work as a team."