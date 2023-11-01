Austin Community College offers new online nursing program

ACC's new online nursing program is part of an effort to help with the nursing shortage.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Community College (ACC) is expanding one of its nursing programs to allow students to take courses online in an effort to help fill the critical nursing shortage.

The new online option is for ACC's "RN-to-BSN" program, which allows registered nurses with a diploma or associate's degree in nursing to get a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN).

The new program, which began during the 2023 spring semester, is almost completely online. The only time students have to go in-person is to complete their clinicals.

"We're so excited to have this innovative opportunity to be able to do this program online and to be able to welcome more students into our family as registered nurses," said Dr. Laurie Dillon, ACC department chair for the professional nursing program.

Dillon explained that Texas has one of the most severe nursing shortages, and the demand for nurses with a BSN is growing. In Central Texas, the nurse shortage is faced with an aging workforce and growing population.

"We're ready, willing and able to help our community where we are needed," Dillon said. "And this is one of the places we are strongly needed."

The new program provides another way to meet students where they are and makes it easier on the students to receive their education to enter the workforce.

"It gives us another tool in our arsenal to help get nurses to where they need to be to really make a difference in patient outcomes," Dillon said. "It streamlines students through the process so that they can get the level of education they need and want to be able to grow as a professional registered nurse."

According to Dillon, the more nurses that are treating patients, the more time they are able to spend with them. Additionally, the more education a nurse has, the better the health outcomes are for the patients.

