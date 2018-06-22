H-E-B knows San Antonio is home to the state's best tacos.

That's why it opened its first-ever taco joint right here in the Alamo City!

'True Texas Tacos' opened on June 15 and is located on the city's northeast side in the H-E-B convenient store on Bulverde Road and Loop 1604.

Freshly made flour and corn tortillas with over a dozen breakfast and specialty tacos are showcased on the menu. Flavors range from bacon and egg to chopped brisket and barbacoa.

Tacos are be served from 5 am – 2 pm Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 am – 2 pm on Sundays.

Prices range from $1.49 per taco to $2.79.

© 2018 KENS