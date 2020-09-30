Governor Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for month of October

More than 994,000 households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by October 15.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the state continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide $196 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October.

"Thank you to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for extending these emergency SNAP benefits for Texas families," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas will continue to ensure that Texans have access to nutritious and healthy food throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We are grateful Texans will continue receiving these expanded benefits, bringing nutritious foods to those families who are in need of assistance," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "The Texans we serve will always remain our top priority, especially in times like these."

