AUSTIN — The "Red Headed Stranger" will be taping an "Austin City Limits" performance at the Moody Theater on Monday, Nov. 19 -- and you could win tickets!

Austin City Limits is giving away a limited number of passes to Willie Nelson's taping. You can enter by clicking here by noon on Thursday.

Winners will be randomly chosen and notified by email. A photo ID will be required to pick up your passes, which are non-transferable and can't be sold.

Some reminders: standing may be required at this show. No photography, recording or cellphone use is allowed in the studio. And no cameras, computers or recording devices are allowed inside either.

Good luck!

