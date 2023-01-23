Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen of exposing himself on set of 'Home Improvement'

Anderson's new memoir includes details of an alleged incident between Allen and Anderson on the first day of filming "Home Improvement."

According to Variety, Anderson's new memoir includes details of an alleged incident between Allen and Anderson on the first day of filming "Home Improvement."

"I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath," according to an excerpt from the memoir, which Variety obtained a copy.

The excerpt also said that Allen allegedly told her that it was only fair because he had seen her naked, presumably referring to her modeling for Playboy.

Allen denied the allegation in a statement to Variety saying, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

Anderson, who was in her early twenties on the show, played Lisa the Tool Girl. Allen would have been 37 at the time of the alleged incident.

The memoir, titled "Love, Pamela," is due on book shelves on Jan. 31.

The book will be released at the end of the month alongside "Pamela, a love story," a documentary on Netflix starring Pamela Anderson.

Anderson has not shared any more details on the incident outside of her upcoming memoir.

