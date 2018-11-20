AUSTIN — Bobby Bones, a former Austin radio host, is bringing home that famous mirrorball trophy -- he was crowned the winner of the 27th season of "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night.

Along with his partner, Sharna Burgess, Bones beat out competitors like actress Evanna Lynch of "Harry Potter," model Alexis Ren, and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim.

"Thank you to the people and thank you to Sharna, who made all this possible," an emotional Bones said after co-host Tom Bergeron crowned him winner.

Many are calling Bones' shocking win a "Mirrorball Miracle."

"It actually wasn't bad for me. It wasn't like I was going, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,'" Bones told USA TODAY. "Because I just didn't think I was going to win."

Still, Bones was sure to think his professional partner and his fans.

"The only thing I said to her for those first 10 seconds was 'I am just so happy to you. So happy.' That’s all I wanted her to know. And I meant it too," said Bones. "I’m way down the line for people that deserve a mirrorball. It’s the people that put us here, and Sharna."

Bones took his Austin-based "The Bobby Bones Show" to Nashville, Tenn., in 2013, but you can still hear him on KASE 101.

In an interview with our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Bones said leaving Austin was a tough decision.

“It’s bittersweet for me,” he said. “This is where we started, but we can take Austin to Nashville — that’s our goal with this.”

He was hired by KISS FM in the early 2000s to work the evening shift, but quickly earned his way up to a morning show position at just 22 years old.

“I’d never done morning radio,” he told the Statesman. “They never should have given me the job. We did a lot of dumb things and managed not to be fired and became the No. 1 morning show in Austin.”

The syndicated country music radio show host was also a part of the newest "American Idol" cast. He worked directly with the top 24 contestants, sharing his advice on being an artist.

"It's really been hard for me to keep this a secret, but I'm so excited about joining 'American Idol' and working with the Top 24 contestants," Bones told USA TODAY earlier this year. "The show has really brought together some awesome talent, and I'm pumped to be able to be a part of it."

One of the most influential on-air personalities in country radio, his "Bobby Bones Show" is heard nationwide on more than 100 stations.

