3 UT Austin students bring Longhorn pride to 'Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament'

Senior Alison Purcell, senior Rohan Kapileshwari and junior Anish Maddipoti are back after appearing on the show's high school tournament four years ago.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three University of Texas at Austin students will compete in a new “Jeopardy!” tournament this week.

The contestants originally appeared on “Jeopardy!” four years ago for the show’s high school tournament.

Senior Alison Purcell, senior Rohan Kapileshwari and junior Anish Maddipoti will now return for the “Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament,” which brings back 27 former high school competitors.

The tournament kicked off on Monday, Feb. 20, with five quarterfinal games to set to run until Friday, Feb. 24. Four more quarterfinal games and a semifinal game will run from Feb. 27 to March 3.

March 6 to March 9 will be the final round of the tournament, with two more semifinal games and two finals.

Biology and Plan II honors double major Purcell will feature on the Feb. 21 show, competing against Stanford and Northwestern seniors.

Mechanical engineering major Kapileshwari will feature on the Feb. 27 show, competing against a Yale University student and a Cornell University grad.

Finally, public health and Plan II honors double major Maddipoti will feature on the Feb. 28 show, competing against students from Yale University and Indiana University-Bloomington.

The three will be chasing a $100,000 prize.

Last year, UT Austin student Jaskaran Singh won the final round of the “Jeopardy!” national college championship and took home a $250,000 prize. That tournament started with 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country.

Singh walked away with the grand prize after facing off against Liz Feltner of Northeastern University and Raymond Goslow of Kennesaw State.