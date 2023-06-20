UT offers free mental health support for students

This new program, which is in partnership with Fort Worth-based TimelyCare, will be available 24/7.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin (UT) will have a new program for students at the beginning of the fall semester.

The UT System Board of Regents approved to provide free, virtual mental health services to students across all UT institutions.

“The health and safety of students is always our top priority,” said UT Board of Regents Chair Kevin P. Eltife. “We are committed to continuous enhancements that improve student health and educational success outcomes.”

This new program, which is in partnership with Fort Worth-based TimelyCare, will be available 24/7. Students will have access to licensed counselors and providers as well as:

On-demand mental health and emotional support

Scheduled mental health counseling sessions

Psychiatry services

Health coaching

Care navigation

Peer support community

Digital self-care content

“We know that students’ mental health is tied to their academic achievement and that the demand for access to mental health services for UT students has never been greater,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken. “The Board of Regents has consistently and proactively addressed this need. We are proud that this latest investment will make mental health resources more readily available and easier to access for UT students.”

This was part of a $16.5 million investment from the Board of Regents to expand and enhance student mental health and safety. The system invested in "comprehensive alcohol prevention, education and recovery programs at each of its academic campuses" back in 2011.

“As a Texas-based company with colleagues living across the state, TimelyCare is proud to serve the neighboring universities we call our alma maters, our hometown teams, and the institutions of higher education we trust to educate our own children. One in every 10 TimelyCare employees has earned a degree from a UT institution, so expanding equitable access to care across the state isn’t just business, it’s personal,” said Luke Hejl, TimelyCare CEO and co-founder. “We are proud to deliver best-in-class health and well-being solutions to help students thrive in all aspects of their lives.”