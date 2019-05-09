AUSTIN, Texas — Due to increasing traffic, Leander ISD's Bell Schedule Committee proposed changes to the current bell schedule across the elementary, middle and high schools at the most recent Board of Trustees meeting.

Focused goals for the committee at the meeting were:

Maximize academic growth for each student

Prepare each student for college and career success

Inspire the whole child

Engage every student in relevant learning

Ensure a world-class workforce focused on student achievement

Manage district resources effectively

Communication/Involvement (draft form at that time)

The committee took a lot of questions into consideration about this bell schedule change.

Their presentation delivered questions that thought about everything from the parents who drop off and pick up their students, to after-school activities and how the buses being shared among the different age groups will work.

Leander ISD has already been facing some slack from a bus driver shortage, upsetting parents for the late bus pick-ups, late drop-offs, and even drop-offs in wrong locations.

A recommendation the committee proposed was for the district to explore having a three-tier system, which would have bus drivers driving three routes a day, having a minimum of 40 minutes between drop-offs.

They are hopeful to have final recommendations for changes in December of this year.

Currently, elementary schools in LISD start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 2:50 p.m.; middle schools start at 8:55 a.m. and end at 4:05 p.m.; and high schools start at 8:40 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m.

Note: Each campus may vary slightly.

To see the full bell schedule committee report, click here.



