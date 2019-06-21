LEANDER, Texas — Teachers and staff at the Leander Independent School District can expect to see a pay increase soon after the board's meeting Thursday night.

The numbers aren't finalized yet, but its starting teacher salary is now $50,000 a year and leaders will adjust salary scales from there, the district said.

Teachers, counselors and librarians with more than 5 years of experience there can expect a pay bump of about 7%, according to the district. Teachers, counselors and librarians with one to five years of experience can expect an average of a 5% increase.

Leander ISD is not the only Central Texas School District offering pay raises. Austin ISD and Round Rock ISD have also raised the salaries for their employees.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3. The bill injects more than $11.5 billion into the public school system and completely revamps the formulas used to decide how much money schools get per student.

