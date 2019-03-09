ROUND ROCK, Texas — The parents of a Round Rock ISD student are suing the district after they said their daughter was incorrectly sent home on the bus on multiple occasions.

According to the lawsuit obtained by KVUE, the child – who attends Teravista Elementary School – has been enrolled in the after-school program provided at the school since the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year. She is supposed to go to the program every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

According to the lawsuit, the after-school program functions like this: Students are released by their teachers at the end of the school day at 2:40 p.m. The students enrolled in the program are then escorted to the cafeteria by a teacher. After-school staff checks the students in, and parents receive an automated email by approximately 3:05 p.m. confirming that their child is present and accounted for. Parents are also supposed to receive an email confirming when their child is checked out at the end of the day and they are called if their child doesn't check in on a day they are scheduled to be in the program.

The lawsuit states that on three separate occasions between the fall of 2017 and the fall of 2018, a teacher sent the child in this case home on the bus instead of to the after-school program on days she was supposed to go to the program.

On the first two occasions, the bus driver knew that the child was normally met at the bus stop by her mother and when the driver didn't see her mother, she took the child back to the school rather than leaving her at the bus stop.

In two out of three of these instances, the mother received an email saying her daughter had been checked into the after-school program when she had not. On all occasions, the school and program both failed to inform the child's parents that she had been incorrectly sent home on the bus, according to the lawsuit.

On Dec. 14, 2018, the child was supposed to go to the after-school program. The lawsuit states that it was especially important that she be sent to the program on this day because her mother was out of town and her father was set to pick her up from the program at 5 p.m.

The lawsuit states that on that day, the child was incorrectly sent home on the bus for the fourth time. This time, there was a substitute bus driver who was not familiar with the fact that the child's mother would normally meet her at the bus stop, so, rather than being returned to school, the child was left at the stop.

According to the lawsuit, after about 30 minutes of sitting outside alone, a neighbor noticed the child and invited her into her home. But because this woman was not one of the child's "trusted neighbors," she refused to go inside. After some time went by, the neighbor insisted she come inside so she would not be cold. The child accepted but stayed by the window waiting for a parent or the "trusted neighbor," according to the lawsuit. One of the trusted neighbors eventually arrived and reached out to the child's father to let him know she was with her. This was at approximately 4 p.m., according to the lawsuit, and the school and program had once again not contacted the child's parents.

The suit states that the child's parents met with her teacher and the principal after the first incident in fall 2017 and again after this December 2018 incident. Both times, the principal was apologetic, but reportedly stated, "This happens from time to time." At the first meeting, the child's mother – a data analyst – expressed concern that there was no cogent system for coordinating and communicating the time frame from when the students are released by teachers to when they're checked into the after-school program. According to the lawsuit, after that meeting, the mother developed a spreadsheet system to help with this and offered it to the school and program leaders, but it was never implemented.

The lawsuit states that the child has experienced significant trauma because of these incidents. It says she has experienced marked regression in social functioning and emotional development, experiences bouts of anxiety sometimes to the point of vomiting and she fears attending school and leaving her mother. The lawsuit states she cannot sleep in her bed anymore and she "displays extreme clinging to her parents to the exclusion of her peers."

KVUE has reached out to Round Rock ISD about this lawsuit. This story will be updated if a statement is received.

