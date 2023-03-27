Over 100 Jarrell Middle School students stayed home Monday following school threat scares

"I'll be alert, I'll be looking out and I know where to hide," one student told his grandmother before going to school.

JARRELL, Texas — After a few school shooting threats, Jarrell police, the FBI, Texas DPS, Williamson County and other agencies are working to find out who posted the threats on social media.

The pickup line at Jarrell Middle School was nearly empty on Monday following the series of threats over the weekend.

"I started panicking, really, really panicking because he's a sixth grader," grandmother Valentina Vences said.

Vences was one of the few in the pickup line.

A Jarrell ISD spokesperson said more than 100 students didn't attend the middle school on Monday. The district counted the day as an excused absence.

Vences said she tried to keep her grandson home, but he wanted to learn.

"I said, 'I can keep you home,' and he said no," Vences said. "He said, 'I want to go and I'll be alert. I'll be looking out and I know where to hide.'"

It's a sad reality that students in the U.S. have to face. Staff with Jarrell ISD said on Friday that there were rumors of a gun on campus, but police didn't find a weapon.

Jarrell police said over the weekend, school shooting threats were posted on what they believe to be a joint TikTok account. The post contained disturbing messages.

"A lot of parents have mentioned that they're not going to send their children until they find out that things are in order again because obviously it's not," Vences said.

Meanwhile, Fort Hood soldiers, Jarrell police and Williamson County deputies will continue to patrol all Jarrell ISD campuses.

