Austin-based El Arroyo honors Nashville shooting victims with sign

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-staple El Arroyo has honored the victims in the Nashville school shooting with their famous sign downtown.

The Mexican restaurant is known for writing funny sayings on its sign in front of its entrance, with some of the best ones making it to their Instagram page. On March 28, instead of adding a comment and posting like normal to their social media page, the restaurant instead wrote the last names of the six victims and their ages on the sign.

"Dieckhaus, Scruggs, Kinney, Peak, Koonce, Hill. 9.9.9.61.60.61"

The six victims were shot at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, March 27, by a woman that was a former student at the school. The victims were identified as:

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Hallie Scruggs, 9

William Kinney, 9

Cynthia Peak, 61, substitute teacher

Katherine Koonce, 60, head of The Covenant School

Mike Hill, 61, custodian

The school has around 200 students enrolled in preschool through sixth grade, in addition to 50 adult staff members.

Nashville authorities stated that the shooter had two "assault-style" weapons on her, in addition to a handgun. A further investigation of the woman's home led investigators to find a sawed-off shotgun, another shotgun and other undisclosed evidence.

The shooting lasted over 14 minutes, with Nashville police receiving the call regarding an active shooter at 10:13 a.m. The woman was shot and killed by two officers at 10:27 a.m. Her name is not included on the sign.