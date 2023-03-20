Dripping Springs ISD board to consider allowing school transfers to address overcrowding

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees is set to meet Monday night. Among the items trustees are set to discuss is allowing families to transfer schools to address over-enrollment.
According to an agenda item for Monday's meeting, the student enrollment at Dripping Springs Elementary School, Walnut Springs Elementary School and Sycamore Springs Middle School is exceeding functional capacity.
The board will consider allowing elective transfers from these three campuses to the district's other campuses, which have capacity available. Those schools are Cypress Springs Elementary School, Rooster Springs Elementary School, Sycamore Springs Elementary School and Dripping Spring Middle School.
The board is set to meet starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Dripping Springs ISD administration building.