Federal judge in Austin to consider masking lawsuit against Texas Gov. Abbott, TEA

The lawsuit was filed by 14 Texas students with disabilities. Three of the students live in Central Texas.

In Austin on Wednesday, Oct. 6, a federal judge is hearing the case. The court hearing got underway at 9 a.m.

Three of those children listed in the lawsuit live in Central Texas and attend Leander ISD, Hays CISD and Round Rock ISD. The other 11 are from other areas of Texas, including San Antonio, Castroville, Killeen, Galveston, Katy, Richardson, Hidalgo and Fort Bend.

The students, who have disabilities, said the governor's order violates their civil rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The children, who fall under the CDC's high-risk criteria for the coronavirus, are between the ages of 7 to 11, which means they aren't eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They say they cannot return to in-person classes without serious risk to their health and safety because masks are not required.

The lawsuit states, "excluding children from the public school classroom because of a disability is precisely the type of discrimination and segregation that the ADA and its amendments aim to prevent and specifically prohibit."

Gov. Abbott's executive order, GA-38, bans mask mandates in public schools in Texas.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 put in place by the U.S. Congress poured billions of dollars in emergency relief funding into school districts. The funds are specifically earmarked to be used to create health protocols that align with CDC guidance as much as possible. The latest CDC guidance for schools came out in early August, and they advise universal indoor masking.

The lawsuit argues that the executive order violated federal law because it goes against the CDC's guidance.

As well as Gov. Abbott, the TEA and TEA commissioner are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit because the TEA's policy says it can't mandate masks due to the governor's order. The TEA also did not require schools to inform parents of a positive COVID-19 case or conduct contact tracing.

The plaintiffs aim to put an end to the executive order and to allow local officials to determine COVID-19 orders.